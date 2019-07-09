Anchorage School Board formally opposes Dunleavy vetoes

The Anchorage School Board has publicly opposed Governor Mike Dunleavy’s line item budget vetoes.

In a resolution passed last week, the Board wrote that the governor’s vetoes to public education funding could have “detrimental” effects on student outcomes.

In a press release from the Anchorage School District, Board President Starr Marsett said additional cuts made by the governor to homeless assistance, Medicaid and early childhood programs would further hurt low-income students and their families.

The resolution was approved by a 5 to 2 vote. Board member Dave Donley, who concurrently serves as the state’s deputy commissioner for the Department of Administration under Gov. Dunleavy, was one of the no votes. Alisha Hilde was the other.