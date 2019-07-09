What do the Governor’s vetoes mean for Alaska?

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaking to the press about his line item budget vetoes on June 28, 2019 (Photo by Sam McChesney/360 North)

With state politicians facing off over Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent budget vetoes, an economist at the University of Alaska Anchorage says the cuts could do more harm to an already delicate financial situation.

Mouhcine Guettabi, an associate professor of economics at UAA and a member of the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) spoke to members of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday and explained how the governor’s vetoes would affect Alaska’s Economy.



LINKS:

Presentation slides can be found here.



“Economic Impacts of the Vetoes on the Alaska Economy” – A short paper by Mouhcine Guettabi and Nolan Klouda.

