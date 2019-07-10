Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska’s divided Legislature fails to override governor’s line-item budget vetoes

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The floor debate in the Alaska State Capitol focused on the consequences of the $390 million in state funding that Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed from the budget.

University of Alaska president: Campus closures, program elimination and layoffs on the table under Dunleavy vetoes

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The University of Alaska stands to lose $134 million in state funding if Governor Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes are not overturned by legislators.

Anchorage leaders brace for “unprecedented” budget situation

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Officials expect a broad range of impacts affecting just about every area of residential life.

State’s largest wildfire continues to burn across Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state’s largest wildfire continues to burn in the Livengood area, north of Fairbanks. The Hess Creek fire has burned at least 149 thousand acres, but information officer Sarah Wheeler says mapping has been challenging due to smoky conditions, and the blaze’s rapid growth.

Dunleavy veto erases funding for local emergency planners

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has eliminated funding for local emergency planners around Alaska. A line item veto deleted $225,000 to be distributed among 21 Local Emergency Planning Committees.

How vetoes to the university system could affect climate research in Alaska

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A massive cut to the University of Alaska budget from Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes would hurt important research, particularly on climate change.

Governor’s vetoes cancel state funding for library broadband program

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

One of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes has canceled state funding for broadband internet in Alaska libraries. The roughly $670,000 in savings could have far-reaching consequences for Alaska’s smallest towns.

Nome Inupiaq School aims for 2020 launch

JoJo Phillips, KNOM – Nome

Bilingual schools for early-child-learning have long been a priority of those pushing for Alaska Native Language Revitalization. As debates over public education funding rage across the state, privately-funded learning initiatives—such as an Inupiaq Immersion School in Nome—push forward with their plans.