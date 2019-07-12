Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 12, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska Legislature ends efforts to overturn budget vetoes

Associated Press

Faint hopes of overturning Alaska budget cuts ended Friday when the state Senate and House adjourned until Wednesday.

PFD fight splits Alaska GOP, leaving some aligned with Democrats

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Typically, some of the most intense fights at the Alaska state Capitol are between Democrats and Republicans. But one of the biggest ideological fractures complicating this year’s legislative session is within the GOP, and that’s creating some strange bedfellows.

Wildfire forces evacuations in Anderson area

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Two subdivisions in the Anderson area were evacuated last night due to a fast approaching wildfire along the Parks Highway.

Sec. Acosta did right by Alaska, Murkowski and Sullivan say

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

“I’ve been impressed with his level of attention to the details of his job,” Murkowski said Wednesday, two days before Acosta announced his resignation.

Pilot dies in fourth plane crash near Ketchikan this summer

Leila Kheirym KRBD – Ketchikan

The Coast Guard sent out small boats from Station Ketchikan, and a search and rescue helicopter from Air Station Sitka. Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad crews were mobilized, and KVRS found the crashed plane.

Forest Service officials keep low profile on Tongass visit

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Senator Lisa Murkowski recently hosted the U.S. Forest Service’s top officials in a flying visit to Tongass National Forest. The delegation kept a low profile during its visit to Southeast Alaska.

Record warm water likely gave Kuskokwim salmon heart attacks

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Never-before-seen temperatures in the Kuskokwim River likely sent salmon into cardiac arrest.

How hospital ERs in Alaska are helping patients with opioid use disorder

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

A trip to the emergency room can be a crucial window to assist people in their recovery. Now some providers are giving patients a medicine to ease the transition so they can seek additional care. Recently, a hospital in Juneau completed one year of this program with encouraging results.

For Alaskans dealing with veto-induced anxiety, a therapist offers advice

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With Alaska headed toward massive cuts to its university system, social services and other state-funded programs, many Alaskans are expressing frustration, sadness and anxiety. Simply put, the uncertainty over state politics and the cuts is getting to people.