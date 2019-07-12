Dogs: Our Outdoor Explorer companions

Alea Robinson in the Knik 200, photo courtesy Alea Robinson.

Nanook (Nookie),

photo courtesy Scott Swift.

Although there is some dispute on when and why dogs and humans started hanging out together, there is no denying they have become the most important non-human companion that we have. In the first segment of today’s show, our guests are Marian Frost and Lorelei Hass, two veterinarians who will explain the evolution and science behind the dog/human bond. In the second segment, Alea Robinson, a board member with the Chugiak Dog Musher Association, will talk about well-known dog/human sports like mushing, but also off-season training with your dog in the relatively new sport of canicross. In the final segment of today’s show, our guests are Nanook, who is also known as Nookie, and his human Scott Swift. Nookie has gained fame by traveling frequently over Crow Pass on his own. In his journeys over Crow Pass, Nookie has rescued several hikers who have found themselves in life-threatening situations.

HOST: Lisa Keller





GUESTS:

Segment 1: Marian Frost, veterinarian at Midnight Sun Animal Hospital, and Lorelei Hass, veterinarian at Ravenwood Veterinary Clinic

Segment 2: Alea Robinson, Chugiak Dog Musher Association board member

Segment 3: Nanook (“Nookie”) and Scott Swift, the Crow Pass dog hero and his human

Marian Frost, veterinarian, photo courtesy Marian Frost

Lorelei Hass, veterinarian, photo courtesy Lorelei Hass

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 18th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 18th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

