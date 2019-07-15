Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 15, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Legislature seeks new path to fund vetoed programs

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A draft bill discussed Monday would set permanent fund dividends at $929 to have a balanced budget. House Bill 2001 would both reverse Dunleavy’s vetoes to the operating and capital budgets and set the dividend level.

Locals provide testimony at Anchorage LIO

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Lawmakers took up this new proposal today in Anchorage and heard testimony from people at the Legislative Information Office.

UA Board of Regents postpones exigency vote

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska regents have postponed voting on a declaration of financial exigency, a contractual tool that allows more expedited cost cutting, including laying off of tenured faculty.

‘This needs to stop’: Murkowski rebukes Trump for tweet

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has condemned President Trump for saying that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. All four Congresswomen are non-White.

Rural Alaskans brace for impact as Power Cost Equalization funds disappear

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

As legislative gridlock continues over funds included in an annual sweep into state savings, rural Alaskans soon could see more expensive electricity bills.

Grassroots group restores creeks in Southeast

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

A conservation group is restoring fish habitat: one humble creek at a time.

NOAA closes investigation into close call between cruise ship and humpback whales

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

NOAA Fisheries confirmed that the agency’s Office of Law Enforcement determined Holland America Line’s Eurdoam altered course and slowed speed as it approached the humpback whales on June 24.

Rain slows some Alaska fires while others continue to burn

Associated Press

Rain has slowed some of the wildfires in Alaska’s interior while others continued to grow over the weekend.

Anchorage mayor unveils municipality’s first, state’s largest, rooftop solar project at Egan Center

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The project consists of 216 solar panels that are expected to power up to 9% of the center’s electricity needs for the year. The city next plans to install solar panels on Fire Station 10 and the Anchorage Regional Landfill building.

Molly of Denali launches nationwide

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The first nationally broadcast children’s show with an Alaska Native lead character premiered today.