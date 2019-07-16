Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska Legislature sues governor over validity of school funding law

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The dispute is over a law enacted last year and signed by former Gov. Bill Walker. The law sought to provide school funding for both last school year and the coming year.

As University of Alaska faces uncertain financial future, officials focus on supporting current students

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In the face of an unprecedented cut from the state, University of Alaska staff, faculty and students have a high degree of uncertainty about their futures.

Lawmakers here from constituents at Wasilla LIO

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For the second day in a row, members of the House Finance committee are hearing public testimony on HB 2001, a proposal that would restore budget funding vetoed by the governor. And in so doing, reduce the size of the Permanent Fund Dividend. Today’s hearing was in Wasilla, one of Governor Dunleavy’s largest bases of support.

Draft ferry schedule shows long gaps in service to coastal communities

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Alaska Department of Transportation has released a draft winter schedule for the Alaska Marine Highway System with long gaps in service to coastal communities across the state.

Effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy working to coalesce around legal grounds

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

At the event, organizers said the governor’s budget vetoes are not the sole reason they want to pursue a recall. But the vetoes were cited repeatedly.

Meet the Trump administration official whose signature could formally open ANWR to drilling

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

On his second day on the job, Balash said, he was personally tasked by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt – then the deputy secretary – with ensuring the refuge oil lease sale moves ahead.

Young votes against condemning Trump for racist tweets

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska Congressman Don Young declined an opportunity Tuesday to criticize President Trump for tweets he wrote that are widely viewed as racist.

Galvin tries again to unseat Young

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Anchorage education advocate Alyse Galvin has filed to take another run at Alaska Congressman Don Young in 2020.

Containment efforts keep Swan Lake Fire away from communities

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Suppression efforts are focused on the southern section of the fire, to protect nearby communities. Fire crews have 50% of that portion of the fire contained.