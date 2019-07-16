Algo Nuevo July 14th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, July 14th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
449

Toma Mi Amor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
328

Gracias Senor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
318

Bendiciones A Mi Madre
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
308

Una mLinda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
447

Besos De Amor
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
300

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
418

La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
421

The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
324

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411

Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
421

Happy Birthday
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
326

Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
338

Ranchera Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
433

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
609

De Rodillas Te Pido
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
347

Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
518

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
331

Te Extrano Mas Y Mas
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
321

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
338

Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312

Come On, Let’s Go
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
309

Una Cruz De Madrea
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
348

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
333

Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
419

Los Dos Sabemos
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
335

Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
419

Hermosisimo Lucero
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
307

Yo Tengo Una Novia
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
304

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1128

Aguita De Melon
Abel Lucero
Los 15 Grandes 2013
El Baile Grande
326

Que Casualidad
Campeones Del Desierto
Los 15 Grandes 2013
El Baile Grande
326

La Bamba
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
505

Escondidas
Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2019
Atlantis
357

Amazing Grace
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
446

El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
341

La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
321

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
413

