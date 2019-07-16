Algo Nuevo July 14th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, July 14th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

449

Toma Mi Amor

Ernestine Romero

Gracias Senor

EWR Productions

328

Gracias Senor

Ernestine Romero

Gracias Senor

EWR Productions

318

Bendiciones A Mi Madre

Ernestine Romero

Gracias Senor

EWR Productions

308

Una mLinda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

447

Besos De Amor

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

300

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

418

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

421

The Long and Winding Road

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

324

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

411

Por El Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

421

Happy Birthday

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

326

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

338

Ranchera Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

433

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

609

De Rodillas Te Pido

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

347

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

518

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

331

Te Extrano Mas Y Mas

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

321

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

338

Lamparitas

Jonathan Chavez

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

312

Come On, Let’s Go

Jonathan Chavez

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

309

Una Cruz De Madrea

Jonathan Chavez

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

348

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

333

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

419

Los Dos Sabemos

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

335

Chupa Cabra

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

419

Hermosisimo Lucero

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

307

Yo Tengo Una Novia

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

304

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1128

Aguita De Melon

Abel Lucero

Los 15 Grandes 2013

El Baile Grande

326

Que Casualidad

Campeones Del Desierto

Los 15 Grandes 2013

El Baile Grande

326

La Bamba

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

505

Escondidas

Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2019

Atlantis

357

Amazing Grace

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

446

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

341

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

321

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

413