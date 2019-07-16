Algo Nuevo July 14th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, July 14th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
449
Toma Mi Amor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
328
Gracias Senor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
318
Bendiciones A Mi Madre
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
308
Una mLinda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
447
Besos De Amor
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
300
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
418
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
421
The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
324
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411
Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
421
Happy Birthday
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
326
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
338
Ranchera Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
433
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
609
De Rodillas Te Pido
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
347
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
518
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
331
Te Extrano Mas Y Mas
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
321
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
338
Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312
Come On, Let’s Go
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
309
Una Cruz De Madrea
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
348
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
333
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
419
Los Dos Sabemos
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
335
Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
419
Hermosisimo Lucero
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
307
Yo Tengo Una Novia
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
304
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1128
Aguita De Melon
Abel Lucero
Los 15 Grandes 2013
El Baile Grande
326
Que Casualidad
Campeones Del Desierto
Los 15 Grandes 2013
El Baile Grande
326
La Bamba
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
505
Escondidas
Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2019
Atlantis
357
Amazing Grace
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
446
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
341
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
321
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
413