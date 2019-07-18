Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Attorney General pushes back on ACLU lawsuit over court cuts

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Department of Law says it doesn’t believe the governor’s vetoes are unconstitutional, and that the ACLU’s suit risks elevating the judiciary above other branches of government.

Hospital group sues to block emergency Medicaid payment cut

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association’s president says the changes should have been handled through the normal process for changing rules.

Could climate change research in Alaska be put on ice?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The University of Alaska system is known as a leader in climate change research, studying melting permafrost to shrinking glaciers. But there’s growing uncertainty about the future of such projects with steep cuts to state funding.

Locals testify for hours at Senate Finance hearing in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Meeting yesterday in Fairbanks, the state House Finance Committee held the last of three marathon public hearings on a bill that would restore funding for projects, programs and services vetoed by Governor Dunleavy, and reduce the amount of this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend check.

Two worlds that overlap: Richard Glenn sees ANWR drilling as a boon to Inupiaq communities

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Richard Glenn is an inconvenient truth for those who want to stop drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In congressional hearings, he presents a challenge to the narrative prevalent in Washington, D.C., that Native people oppose development in the Arctic. Glenn has been a compelling witness in favor of drilling in ANWR for almost 20 years.

Planes violating airspace restrictions raise safety, operations concerns at Swan Lake Fire

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Officials say some area pilots aren’t abiding by the temporary flight restriction over the fire, and that could have major consequences.

Amid PCE issues, what Y-K Delta residents can expect electric bills to look like

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

Starting this month, people in rural Alaska will pay the high cost of electricity without any state subsidy. But that could still change.

New ADN report details how villages hire police with criminal background

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In some parts of Alaska, local governments are so desperate for law enforcement they’ve had to hire people with criminal records. In one village – Stebbins – all seven police officers have been convicted of domestic violence.