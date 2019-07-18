Justice Alaska: A conversation with former Chief Justice Walter ‘Bud’ Carpeneti

Alaska’s current budgetary conflict on how to pay for government services touches many aspects of life in Alaska, including the judicial system. In this edition of Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska, we sit down with former Chief Justice ‘Bud’ Carpeneti for the opportunity to understand the budgetary points of conflict, including impacts on prosecution, public defense and legal services.

Carpeneti has a long and distinguished career serving the state’s judicial system. As a young law school graduate from UC Berkeley’s Boalt Hall, he came north in 1970 to clerk for Chief Justices John H. Dimond and Jay Rabinowitz. He returned in 1974 and joined the Alaska Public Defender Agency as the supervising attorney in its Juneau office. In 1978 he entered private practice. In 1981, Governor Jay Hammond appointed him to the Alaska Superior Court, and in 1998 Governor Tony Knowles appointed Carpeneti to the Alaska Supreme Court. He served as Chief Justice from 2009-2012.

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy, Elaine Andrews

GUEST:

Walter ‘Bud’ Carpeneti, former chief justice for the Alaska Supreme Court

