Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 19, 2019

Alaska lawmakers debate bill to fund capital budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division says the numbers in the bill don’t add up — there’s a $102 million gap between projected revenue and expenses if the bill were to pass.

Congressional delegation eyes federal funds at risk in state budget impasse

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A pile of federal dollars on the line as legislators negotiate the state’s capital budget and whether to restore some of the roughly $400 million Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed.

Lawsuit will not interrupt Alaska public school funding

Associated Press

A lawsuit between state government branches will not interrupt funding of Alaska’s public schools.

1 dead, 5 injured in Tutka Bay floatplane crash, Troopers say

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

A 57-year-old from Maryland died and five others were injured in a plane accident near Tutka Bay Friday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

VA Secretary outlines new facilities and funds planned for Alaska

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The federal veterans affairs agency plans major expansion in Alaska.

UAS accreditation renewed despite budget concerns

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

The announcement comes despite concerns expressed by the accreditation commission’s president, who has warned that cuts to the University of Alaska’s budget could jeopardize accreditation in the future.

Fire officials shift priorities as wet weather slows Shovel Creek Fire

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Shovel Creek wildfire response is transitioning as weeks of work and cooler, wetter weather have slowed activity on the blaze northwest of Fairbanks.

Anchorage to consider new camp clearance rules to slow fires

Associated Press

The Anchorage Assembly will consider an ordinance to protect neighborhoods from wildfires started in homeless encampments.

Talkeetna food pantry director discusses potential veto impacts

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

With the Alaska Legislature split between Juneau and Wasilla at the beginning of its most recent special session, there were not enough votes to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget. While there may be a plan in the works to reinstate some funding through additional bills, there are concerns that cuts to social services could impact food security for the state’s most vulnerable.

ADEC approves waste management permit for tunnel excavation at the Palmer Project

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has approved a waste management permit for a controversial mineral exploration project near the communities of Klukwan and Haines.

The Iceman finds roots, captures Sitka

Nina Sparling, KCAW – Sitka

Everyone calls him the Iceman. The fishermen in town all know him. He manages the docks and the icehouse at the Seafood Producers Cooperative on Katlian Street. And he rarely goes to work without one piece of equipment: his camera.