Don’t settle for Depends: solutions to bladder issues for women

Don’t settle for Depends. There are many solutions to bladder issues for women. Learn where to go to seek care, the types of issues that affect women and various treatment modalities, including medications, surgeries and holistic options. Two specialists join us for this week’s Line One to discuss bladder and urinary issues that affect women.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Dr. Andrea Wang, board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Alaska Women’s Health
- Dr. Brad Fenton, board certified gynecologist at Independence Park Medical Services
LINKS:
- Information about interstitial cystitis, or chronic pelvic pain
- Urology Care Foundation is a public self help group for patients with interstitial cystitis
- Find more information about pelvic floor disorders at Your Pelvic Floor and Voices for PFD
