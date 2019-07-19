Lavaman triathlon

  • lavaman swim course
    Alaskans admiring the honu on the Lavaman swim course at ABay. (Photo courtesy Alaska Triathlon Club)

Every spring, hundreds of Alaskan triathletes journey to the Big Island of Hawaii for the annual Lavaman Triathlon. At the end of a long winter the race is the draw, but it is really more about Alaskans gathering together in the spirit of Aloha.

HOST: Lisa Keller
GUESTS:

Segment 1: Rebecca McKee, the early influencer
Segment 2: Gerry Rott, the race director
Segment 3: Don Ives, Ciana Dragano, Kim Verreydt, and Jodi McLaughlin, the racers
Segment 4: Annalee Taylor, the water safety volunteer
Segment 5: Trent Taylor and Mark Rowley, the party guys
Segment 6: Jason Lamoreaux, the perennial contender
Segment 7: Andy Duenow, the guy with FOMO

  • alaska triathlon club
    Alaskans at the scenic overlook on the Lavaman bike course (Photo courtesy Alaska Triathlon Club)
  • alaska triathlon club
    Alaskans with the Buddha on the Lavaman run course (Photo courtesy Alaska Triathlon Club)

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 25th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 25th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

