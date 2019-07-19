The burn season

Flames from the 2016 Funny River Wildfire in Soldotna, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Peninsula Clarion)

With extreme heat and dry conditions, wildfires are burning across the state. Many communities have been plagued by weeks of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke. What’s the outlook for the rest of the summer and what should we all do to help reduce the risk of causing a fire or losing property to one? We’ll discuss wildfire season on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

John See , Anchorage Fire Department Forester

, Anchorage Fire Department Forester Tim Mowry, Information Officer, Alaska State Fire Operations

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.