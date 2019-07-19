Alaskans at the scenic overlook on the Lavaman bike course . Photo courtesy of the Alaska Triathlon Club.

Alaskans admiring the honu on the Lavaman swim course at ABay. Photo courtesy Alaska Triathlon Club.

Alaskans with the Buddha on the Lavaman run course. Photo courtesy of the Alaska Triathlon Club.

Every March there is an exodus of Alaskans to the Big Island of Hawaii. It’s not during spring break as you might expect, rather it is the annual journey to the Lavaman Triathlon in Waikoloa Resort, about 30 miles north of Kailua-Kona. The Lavaman is an Olympic distance triathlon: a 1500 meter swim in A-Bay, a 40 kilometer bike on the Queen K, and a 10 kilometer run through the Waikoloa Resort. The making of Lavaman into one of the most popular triathlons with Alaskans began in 2003 with only one triathlete from Alaska, the late Arlene Gerety. She was joined by Kris Abegg in 2005. In 2007 there were 9 Alaskans and then in 2008 there were 17. In 2009 there were 27 Alaskans and the race quickly exploded after that with 72 Alaskans in 2010. Since then, there has been steady growth in the number of Alaskans participating in Lavaman; a record 383 Alaskans signed up for the 2019 race. Alaskan women substantially outnumber Alaskan men, certainly a legacy of the Gold Nugget Triathlon. We’ll hear from organizers and participants in this next episode of Outdoor Explorer.

HOST: Lisa Keller





GUESTS:

Segment 1: Rebecca McKee, the early influencer

Segment 2: Gerry Rott, the race director

Segment 3: Don Ives, Ciana Dragano, Kim Verreydt, and Jodi McLaughlin, the racers

Segment 4: Annalee Taylor, the water safety volunteer

Segment 5: Trent Taylor and Mark Rowley, the party guys

Segment 6: Jason Lamoreaux, the perennial contender

Segment 7: Andy Duenow, the guy with FOMO

LINKS:

Lavaman Triathlon

Website: http://lavamantriathlon.com/ , with a registration link

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LavamanTriathlon/

Alaska Triathlon Club

Website: http://www.alaskatriathlon.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aktriclub/

Peak Center Alaska

Website: https://www.peakcenterak.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeakAlaska/

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 25th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 25th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: