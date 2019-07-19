Every March there is an exodus of Alaskans to the Big Island of Hawaii. It’s not during spring break as you might expect, rather it is the annual journey to the Lavaman Triathlon in Waikoloa Resort, about 30 miles north of Kailua-Kona. The Lavaman is an Olympic distance triathlon: a 1500 meter swim in A-Bay, a 40 kilometer bike on the Queen K, and a 10 kilometer run through the Waikoloa Resort. The making of Lavaman into one of the most popular triathlons with Alaskans began in 2003 with only one triathlete from Alaska, the late Arlene Gerety. She was joined by Kris Abegg in 2005. In 2007 there were 9 Alaskans and then in 2008 there were 17. In 2009 there were 27 Alaskans and the race quickly exploded after that with 72 Alaskans in 2010. Since then, there has been steady growth in the number of Alaskans participating in Lavaman; a record 383 Alaskans signed up for the 2019 race. Alaskan women substantially outnumber Alaskan men, certainly a legacy of the Gold Nugget Triathlon. We’ll hear from organizers and participants in this next episode of Outdoor Explorer.
GUESTS:
Segment 1: Rebecca McKee, the early influencer
Segment 2: Gerry Rott, the race director
Segment 3: Don Ives, Ciana Dragano, Kim Verreydt, and Jodi McLaughlin, the racers
Segment 4: Annalee Taylor, the water safety volunteer
Segment 5: Trent Taylor and Mark Rowley, the party guys
Segment 6: Jason Lamoreaux, the perennial contender
Segment 7: Andy Duenow, the guy with FOMO
LINKS:
Lavaman Triathlon
Website: http://lavamantriathlon.com/ , with a registration link
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LavamanTriathlon/
Alaska Triathlon Club
Website: http://www.alaskatriathlon.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aktriclub/
Peak Center Alaska
Website: https://www.peakcenterak.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeakAlaska/
