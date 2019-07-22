Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 22, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Capital budget funding fails in House vote

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House of Representatives has failed to pass funding for the capital budget for the second time this year.

New house bill sets permanent fund dividend at $1600

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The House Finance Committee raised its proposal for the permanent fund dividend to sixteen hundred dollars.

University of Alaska regents vote to declare financial exigency

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska regents have adopted a declaration of financial exigency, enabling immediate budget cutbacks, including expedited faculty layoffs.

Feds withdraw appeal of Izembek Refuge road decision

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington, D.C.

At least for now, that leaves in place U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason’s decision blocking a land exchange for a road corridor through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Low levels of algal toxins in northern Bering Sea of interest to scientists and residents

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

During the Algal Toxin Workshop on Tuesday, participants shared their knowledge about algal blooms and the biotoxins some of them produce.

New Bering Sea management plan to incorporate local and traditional knowledge

JoJo Phillips, KNOM – Nome

For the first time in its more than forty-year history, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) will incorporate Traditional Knowledge from local communities into its core management plans for the Bering Sea region.

Celebrating Nick Phillips’ 30 years of delivering water to Bethel residents

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

Tom Phillips detaches a big blue hose from the back of his truck and drags it around a house to the water tank in the back. He locks in the hose, and starts the water pumping at 100 gallons a minute.

For Sitka Sentinel reporter, journalism is genetic

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

19 -year-old Ariadne Will stands next to the Sitka Sentinel’s heavy duty printing press. It’s around 3 p.m. and the paper is about to be hot off it, handed off to carriers in stacks, and circulated throughout the city.