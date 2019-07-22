Finding the Skateboard Scene in Alaska’s Largest City | INDIE ALASKA

With long, dark winters and temperatures often dipping below freezing, most people might not consider Anchorage to be a location with a growing skateboarding community. But Garrett Swenson, a lifelong Alaskan and confident skateboarder, says the scene has been in Alaska for years and is even expanding. The extreme seasons and lack of skateboard venues have created a close community of people who often skate in underground parking garages, on abandoned concrete traffic barriers, and on makeshift backyard ramps.

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

With video provided by Daniel Hernandez

Music by FirstCom Music

