Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

IBU strike shuts down Alaska ferries

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The largest union representing ferry workers called a strike at 2 p.m. The Alaska Marine Highway System has shut down until further notice.

State house approves bill to reverse vetoes

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House voted along caucus lines today in approving a bill to reverse most of the budget vetoes by Governor Mike Dunleavy.

It’s back: Interior signs new land swap for King Cove road

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska Public Media has obtained a copy of the new agreement, signed earlier this month by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and the CEO of King Cove Corporation.

Anchorage declares a civil emergency over looming cuts

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The city is anticipating hundreds more homeless in the days and weeks ahead, taxing local emergency response resources and organizations.

Kenai murder suspect has prior violent crime convictions

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

The Kenai police have identified a suspect in an alleged double homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Wildfires in Alaska have burned more than 2 million acres

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska wildfires have burned in excess of 2 million acres. That’s double the norm, and indicative of an extended season.

Igiugig’s hydropower launch a major step toward independence from diesel

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

In Igiugig, a first-of-its-kind hydrokinetic generator is getting a year-long trial. The launch last week marked a major step in the community’s quest for independence from diesel.

Anchorage raises age to buy tobacco products to 21

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage is raising the minimum age for residents to by tobacco and nicotine products. The Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday night for a new measure that makes it illegal to sell cigarettes, electronic smoking devices and other similar products to anyone under 21 years old.

Juneau Assembly approves local on-site marijuana consumption

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The new ordinance, which allows patrons to consume marijuana edibles inside licensed retailers and smoke in designated outdoor areas, takes effect in 30 days.

Juneau moves forward with annexation proposal

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The Juneau Assembly is advancing its petition to annex parts of Admiralty Island, despite an attempt by an Assembly member to bring the issue back for further review.

Western Alaskans concerned about Graphite One project’s impact on subsistence

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Graphite One Resource’s proposed project in Western Alaska seeks eventually to become the largest graphite mine in the country, with a life of at least 40 years. Before it can set up a mine, however, the company needs to gather more environmental data and continue community outreach with local residents, who are concerned about how subsistence resources will be affected.