Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Gov. Dunleavy says vetoes weren’t too aggressive

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

“Did I think this was going to cause a very heated discussion in the state of Alaska? I did. I think it needs to happen.”

Ferry system still shut down as strike enters day 2

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The state ferry system remains immobilized by a strike for the second day. At Ketchikan’s ferry terminal about 20 crew members stood on dry land holding signs at the picket line.

Yakutat officials wary of state’s PFAS double standard

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The EPA recommends testing for more than a dozen different PFAS compounds. Which is what DEC did when it first tested in Yakutat back in February. But in the months between the two tests, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration directed DEC to change its regulations.

Moderate drought hits the Kenai Peninsula

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

It’s official: the Kenai Peninsula is in a moderate drought. After months of warm weather and little rain, the United States Drought Monitor moved the pendulum last week for the peninsula beyond just abnormally dry.

Arts Council workers pick up the pieces after last week’s closure

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska State Council on the Arts has been closed for over a week, a victim of Governor Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes last month. The small staff of four – now laid off – continue to watch the Legislature and efforts in Juneau to restore funding.

Governor’s veto could close Head Start classrooms in Southeast Alaska

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Tlingit & Haida’s Head Start pre-K program serves 10 communities in Southeast Alaska. Without state funding, they may have to reduce staff, cut spots or close classrooms altogether.

UAF project seeks to provide air quality data for rural, remote Alaska areas

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A graduate student with the University of Alaska Fairbanks is installing air-quality sensors in rural and remote areas around the state to monitor wildfire smoke and other types of air pollution.