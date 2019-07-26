Rural public health

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation operates a regional hospital in Bethel. (Photo courtesy of YKHC)

Access to health care in rural Alaska can be a challenge. Many regions have no local clinics or hospitals and residents rely on community health aides or telemedicine for treatment for non emergencies. An expensive flight may be the only option for more critical conditions. How will reductions in medicaid and other funds affect health in rural communities? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dana Diehl , Director of Wellness and Prevention at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, Director of Wellness and Prevention at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Dr. Ellen Hodges , Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

, Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Dr. Robert Onders , President of Alaska Pacific University, Medical Director of Community and Health Systems Improvement at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, President of Alaska Pacific University, Medical Director of Community and Health Systems Improvement at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Tim Struna, Chief of Public Health Nursing, Division of Public Health, DHSS

