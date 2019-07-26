People who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can experience a wide range of symptoms, from a headache to death. Often these symptoms are subtle and can be missed by care providers, family members, and coaches. On the next Line One, we discuss traumatic brain injury with a TBI survivor and advocate and her mother.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
- Annette Alfonsi, Alaska State Coordinator, Unmasking Brain Injury
- Dr. Marie Alfonsi, traumatic brain injury advocate
LINKS:
- Unmasking Brain Injury is an international brain injury awareness organization
- Brain Injury Association of America provides local and national brain injury resources and information
- Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center provides resources for retired and active duty service members
- Is your child returning to school after a brain injury? Get Schooled on Concussions offers guidance on how to manage childhood brain injuries
- Videos from the 2015 Traumatic Brain Injury conference organized by Annette Alfonsi are available on YouTube.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
