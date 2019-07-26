Unmasking brain injury

By
Prentiss Pemberton
-
People who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can experience a wide range of symptoms, from a headache to death. Often these symptoms are subtle and can be missed by care providers, family members, and coaches. On the next Line One, we discuss traumatic brain injury with a TBI survivor and advocate and her mother.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:

  • Annette Alfonsi, Alaska State Coordinator, Unmasking Brain Injury
  • Dr. Marie Alfonsi, traumatic brain injury advocate

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

