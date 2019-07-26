(Creative Commons photo by Neil Conway)

People who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can experience a wide range of symptoms, from a headache to death. Often these symptoms are subtle and can be missed by care providers, family members, and coaches. On the next Line One, we discuss traumatic brain injury with a TBI survivor and advocate and her mother.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Annette Alfonsi , Alaska State Coordinator, Unmasking Brain Injury

, Alaska State Coordinator, Unmasking Brain Injury Dr. Marie Alfonsi, traumatic brain injury advocate

LINKS:

Unmasking Brain Injury is an international brain injury awareness organization

Brain Injury Association of America provides local and national brain injury resources and information

Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center provides resources for retired and active duty service members

Is your child returning to school after a brain injury? Get Schooled on Concussions offers guidance on how to manage childhood brain injuries

Videos from the 2015 Traumatic Brain Injury conference organized by Annette Alfonsi are available on YouTube.

