Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 27, 2019

Legislature passes capital budget funding, $1,600 PFD, veto reversals

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The morning began with the House voting for the third time in just over a week on Senate Bill 2002. This bill would fund the capital budget by drawing $176 million dollars from the Constitutional Budget Reserve. It passed by 31 to 7, a one-vote margin after failing by one vote a week ago.

‘Tired of playing defense’: GOP claims the environment issue. But climate change? Not so much.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump and Republicans in Congress want you to know: Republicans care about the environment, too. That was the message from events this month, at the White House and the U.S. Capitol. But climate change wasn’t high on the Republican list.

Coast Guard Commandant makes statewide tour stop in Kodiak

Maggie Wall, KMXT – Kodiak

The Commandant of the Coast Guard, the highest ranking member of the military branch, is in Alaska this week with a congressional delegation touring facilities and ships around the state.

As ferry strike continues, Angoon must find alternatives

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

The largest union representing ferry workers went on strike in Alaska last week, after contract negotiations between the union and the state faltered. For communities that depend on the Alaska Marine Highway System, that means making some pricey choices while they wait for the strike to conclude.

Troopers: Hiker dies on the way to Stampede Trail’s ‘magic bus’

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

A 24-year-old hiker has died on the Stampede Trail on the way to the bus featured in the book and movie Into the Wild.

West Valley pre-season football practice suspended after swimming incident puts 3 players in hospital

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Pre-season football practice at West Valley High School in Fairbanks has been suspended following a weekend swimming accident that sent three players to the hospital.

With ANWR drilling on its doorstep, an Alaska Native village is poised to profit

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

It’s still too early to know if petroleum even exists in the refuge in commercially-viable quantities. But if it’s found, Kaktovik’s residents are simultaneously positioned to be among the biggest beneficiaries, and to experience some of the biggest disruptions.

Air Force works to decontaminate PFAS-affected areas in Moose Creek

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Air Force plans to connect Moose Creek properties that have PFAS-contaminated wells, to the North Pole city water system. The $50 million project is the Air Force’s solution to providing safe water to about 170 properties in the Moose Creek community, where historic use of PFAS firefighting foams at Eielson Air Force Base, polluted groundwater.

Alaska beekepers suspect pesticides in deaths of honeybees

Associated Press

Some Alaska beekeepers believe there is a connection between pesticides and an increase in honeybee deaths.

Online education ad targeting University of Alaska students draws criticism

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

The ad appeared on Facebook last week, encouraging University of Alaska students worried about UA’s future to complete their degrees online — from a New York university.