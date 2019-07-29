West Valley pre-season football practice suspended after swimming incident puts 3 players in hospital

West Valley High School (Wikimedia commons photo)

Pre-season football practice at West Valley High School in Fairbanks has been suspended following a weekend swimming accident that sent three players to the hospital.

The North Star Borough School District says the incident occurred at the University of Alaska Fairbanks pool before 7:30 Friday night, when about 40 kids were in the water, taking part in a team building exercise.

UAF spokeswoman Marmian Grimes says the kids were treading water in the deep end of the pool, when three of them went under the surface. Grimes says a life guard was on duty, and university EMS responded.

“When they arrived on scene, they found that three youths were unresponsive after being rescued from the deep end of the pool. Emergency medical personnel were able to revive all three of them and transported them to the hospital.”

The School District says one of the students was released Saturday, but the other two were held longer for observation.

The West Valley football team was renting the UAF pool at the time of the accident.

UAF police and the school district are investigating, and the district anticipates releasing more information soon.