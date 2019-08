The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation released their yearly economic forecast at a luncheon in downtown Anchorage today.

The 2019 three-year Outlook Report forecasts a continued recession based on proposed cuts to the state budget. This stands in stark contrast to last year’s report which predicted an economy in recovery.

AEDC President Bill Popp presented this year’s report at the Dena’ina center.

The full presentation is available below.

