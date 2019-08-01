Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Recall effort against Gov. Dunleavy kicks off statewide

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A statewide recall effort got underway today targeting Gov. Mike Dunleavy. It marked the first step in an effort to gather 29,000 signatures to start a recall petition.

Change of opinion: AEDC projects 3 more years of recession in Anchorage

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With the possibility of massive state budget cuts still looming, the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation says it expects a recession to continue in Alaska’s largest city for another three years or more.

Concerns are raised over ow Red Dog cleans up after truck rollover spills

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Following a truck rollover earlier this summer, state regulators raised concerns about how the Red Dog Mine near Kotzebue is cleaning up after spills on the sensitive tundra.

Point Lay sees earliest walrus haul out ever

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

It’s the earliest walrus haul out since it began happening in 2007, according to the federal agency. The haul outs are associated with declining sea ice due to climate change.

Politico: Science ‘trampled’ as Interior hurries toward ANWR lease sale

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The magazine Politico has obtained leaked documents suggesting the Department of Interior has altered the work of at least two agency scientists as it presses to finish the environmental reviews on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Children could bear large burden of Alaska’s budget cuts

Associated Press

A disproportionate share of the burden of budget cuts by Alaska’s governor could fall on children.

Budget uncertainty could make it harder for the elderly to access medical care

Nina Sparling, KCAW -Sitka

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s extensive budget vetoes may change what it means to grow old for many Alaskans. Cuts to senior benefits and Medicaid have many concerned. But the elder community faces another potential setback — this one tied to cuts to the Alaska Legal Services Corporation.

All 3 West Valley students hospitalized in pool incident released

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

In Fairbanks, all three West Valley High School football players who were hospitalized in a near-drowning incident last Friday have been released.

Health care group completing merger with Alaska hospital

Associated Press

A health care business group is preparing for the completion of a merger with an Alaska hospital system.

Anchorage curbside compost pilot picked up by private waste company, likely to expand

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The city of Anchorage is offering a program that picks up your food scraps and yard waste and turns it into compost. And now a new company is trying out curbside composting.