Algo Nuevo July 21st, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, July 21st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

La Ruca No Era Ruca

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

418

Pecadora

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Dos Pajarillos

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

428

Baby Baby

Aisha

Mi Vida En Cancion

Freddie

316

Llevame

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

329

Si Supieras

Ashley Quintanilla

Promo

Unknown

338

Vestido Mojado

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

339

Ensenate A Amar

Xelencia

XXXelencia

Fuerte Records

356

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

338

Robarte Un Beso

Latente

Promo

Latin World

322

Hoy Te Vi

Mel Y Raices

Promo

Unknown

311

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

429

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

435

Mazz Medley

Isabel Marie

Promo

Q Productions

718

Las Gaviotas

Eva Torrez

Promo

Atlantis

300

Hasta Que Te Vea

Grupo Iluso

Promo

Klazz

348

La Bikina

Los Ochoa Bros

Promo

Klazz

324

Cocs De Maria

Latin Breed

Promo

Unknown

434

Confesion

Maldad

Promo

Unknown

328

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Maldad

Promo

Unknown

328

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1131

Mi Inspiracion

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

329

Demasiado Tarde

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

403

Cruz De Madera

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

347

El Asesino

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

341

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

328

Ya Basta

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

303

En Tu Vieje

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

422

Amarradita

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

343

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

341

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

452

Viva Chihuahua

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

1980

Goldust

437

La Mucura

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

1980

Goldust

439

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

635

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

425

Despacito Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Before the Next Teardrop Falls

Freddy Fender

Greatest Hits

Masters

301

Las Nubes

Los Compas

Felicidades

Promo

525

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

335

In the Mood

Los Compas

Felicidades

Promo

341

What the World Needs now is Love, Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529