Algo Nuevo July 21st, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, July 21st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
La Ruca No Era Ruca
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
418
Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Dos Pajarillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
428
Baby Baby
Aisha
Mi Vida En Cancion
Freddie
316
Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329
Si Supieras
Ashley Quintanilla
Promo
Unknown
338
Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339
Ensenate A Amar
Xelencia
XXXelencia
Fuerte Records
356
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
338
Robarte Un Beso
Latente
Promo
Latin World
322
Hoy Te Vi
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
311
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
435
Mazz Medley
Isabel Marie
Promo
Q Productions
718
Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Promo
Atlantis
300
Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
348
La Bikina
Los Ochoa Bros
Promo
Klazz
324
Cocs De Maria
Latin Breed
Promo
Unknown
434
Confesion
Maldad
Promo
Unknown
328
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Maldad
Promo
Unknown
328
Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1131
Mi Inspiracion
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
329
Demasiado Tarde
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
403
Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
347
El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
341
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
328
Ya Basta
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
303
En Tu Vieje
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
422
Amarradita
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
343
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
341
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
452
Viva Chihuahua
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
437
La Mucura
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
439
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
635
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425
Despacito Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Before the Next Teardrop Falls
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
301
Las Nubes
Los Compas
Felicidades
Promo
525
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
335
In the Mood
Los Compas
Felicidades
Promo
341
What the World Needs now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529