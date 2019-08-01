Algo Nuevo July 21st, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, July 21st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

La Ruca No Era Ruca
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
418

Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
300

Dos Pajarillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
428

Baby Baby
Aisha
Mi Vida En Cancion
Freddie
316

Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329

Si Supieras
Ashley Quintanilla
Promo
Unknown
338

Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339

Ensenate A Amar
Xelencia
XXXelencia
Fuerte Records
356

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
338

Robarte Un Beso
Latente
Promo
Latin World
322

Hoy Te Vi
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
311

Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429

Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
435

Mazz Medley
Isabel Marie
Promo
Q Productions
718

Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Promo
Atlantis
300

Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
348

La Bikina
Los Ochoa Bros
Promo
Klazz
324

Cocs De Maria
Latin Breed
Promo
Unknown
434

Confesion
Maldad
Promo
Unknown
328

Sin Sal Ni Limon
Maldad
Promo
Unknown
328

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1131

Mi Inspiracion
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
329

Demasiado Tarde
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
403

Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
347

El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
341

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
328

Ya Basta
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
303

En Tu Vieje
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
422

Amarradita
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
343

Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
341

Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
452

Viva Chihuahua
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
437

La Mucura
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
439

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
635

Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425

Despacito Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Before the Next Teardrop Falls
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
301

Las Nubes
Los Compas
Felicidades
Promo
525

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
335

In the Mood
Los Compas
Felicidades
Promo
341

What the World Needs now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

