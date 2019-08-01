Algo Nuevo July 28th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, July 28th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

513

Me Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

342

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Ojitos

Jeff Romero

Promo

Unknown

339

Descalzo A Laredo

Conjunto Aviso

Promo

Unknown

338

Cumbia De Aviso

Conjunto Aviso

Promo

Unknown

529

Nunca Es Suficiente

Rumores

Promo

Unknown

421

Garcias Senor

Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos

Gracias Senor

EWR

318

Bendiciones A Mi Madre

Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos

Gracias Senor

EWR

312

El Deseo

Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos

Gracias Senor

EWR

329

Una Rosa Para Ti

Peligro

Promo

Unknown

321

Traicionera

Peligro

Promo

Unknown

333

Besarte Con Locura

Midwest Allstars

Promo

Unknown

339

Esa Tristesa Mia

Los Dos G’s

Promo

CHR

413

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

432

Que Rico El Mambo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

338

Tomando Mil Copas

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

349

Ranchera Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1848

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

327

El Mariachia Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

415

Polka Sabrosita

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

355

Vestido Mojado

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

321

Una Cruz De Madera

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

345

Nuestro Anniversario

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

442

Nuevo Laredo

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

459

You’re Still a Young Man

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

520

Los Laureles

Duke Zity Boyzz

Puros Huevos Rancheros

Alta Vista

555

La Saporita

Duke Zity Boyzz

Puros Huevos Rancheros

Alta Vista

302

Un Momentito Mas

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

350

Volver, Volver

Vicente Fernandez

Por Un Maldito Amor

CBS

300

Con Golpes En El Pecho

Vicente Fernandez

Por Un Maldito Amor

CBS

300

Jardin De La Dicha

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR

324

El Dinero Ni Nadien

Camino Oscuro

El Regreso

Meadow City Studio

348

El Barranquillero

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

405

Llevame

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

328

El Coco Rayado

Northern Revolution

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2019

Atlantis

339

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

300

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

339

El Buque De Mas Potencia

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

301

Juan Charasquiado

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

312

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437