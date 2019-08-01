Algo Nuevo July 28th, 2019

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, July 28th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
513

Me Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
342

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455

Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

Ojitos
Jeff Romero
Promo
Unknown
339

Descalzo A Laredo
Conjunto Aviso
Promo
Unknown
338

Cumbia De Aviso
Conjunto Aviso
Promo
Unknown
529

Nunca Es Suficiente
Rumores
Promo
Unknown
421

Garcias Senor
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR
318

Bendiciones A Mi Madre
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR
312
El Deseo
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR
329

Una Rosa Para Ti
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
321

Traicionera
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
333

Besarte Con Locura
Midwest Allstars
Promo
Unknown
339

Esa Tristesa Mia
Los Dos G’s
Promo
CHR
413

La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
432

Que Rico El Mambo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
338

Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
349

Ranchera Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1848

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
327

El Mariachia Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
415

Polka Sabrosita
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
355

Vestido Mojado
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
321

Una Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
345

Nuestro Anniversario
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
442

Nuevo Laredo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
459

You’re Still a Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
520

Los Laureles
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
555

La Saporita
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
302

Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350

Volver, Volver
Vicente Fernandez
Por Un Maldito Amor
CBS
300

Con Golpes En El Pecho
Vicente Fernandez
Por Un Maldito Amor
CBS
300

Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
324

El Dinero Ni Nadien
Camino Oscuro
El Regreso
Meadow City Studio
348

El Barranquillero
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
405

Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
328

El Coco Rayado
Northern Revolution
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2019
Atlantis
339

Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300

Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
339

El Buque De Mas Potencia
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
301

Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
312

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

