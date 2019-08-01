Algo Nuevo July 28th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, July 28th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
513
Me Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
342
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Ojitos
Jeff Romero
Promo
Unknown
339
Descalzo A Laredo
Conjunto Aviso
Promo
Unknown
338
Cumbia De Aviso
Conjunto Aviso
Promo
Unknown
529
Nunca Es Suficiente
Rumores
Promo
Unknown
421
Garcias Senor
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR
318
Bendiciones A Mi Madre
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR
312
El Deseo
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR
329
Una Rosa Para Ti
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
321
Traicionera
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
333
Besarte Con Locura
Midwest Allstars
Promo
Unknown
339
Esa Tristesa Mia
Los Dos G’s
Promo
CHR
413
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
432
Que Rico El Mambo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
338
Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
349
Ranchera Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1848
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
327
El Mariachia Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
415
Polka Sabrosita
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
355
Vestido Mojado
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
321
Una Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
345
Nuestro Anniversario
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
442
Nuevo Laredo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
459
You’re Still a Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
520
Los Laureles
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
555
La Saporita
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
302
Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350
Volver, Volver
Vicente Fernandez
Por Un Maldito Amor
CBS
300
Con Golpes En El Pecho
Vicente Fernandez
Por Un Maldito Amor
CBS
300
Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
324
El Dinero Ni Nadien
Camino Oscuro
El Regreso
Meadow City Studio
348
El Barranquillero
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
405
Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
328
El Coco Rayado
Northern Revolution
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2019
Atlantis
339
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
339
El Buque De Mas Potencia
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
301
Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
312
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437