Anchorage prepares for budget cut impacts

On Wednesday, July 24, the mayor of Anchorage declared a short-term civil emergency in anticipation of the impacts from dramatic budget cuts to agencies that shelter the city’s homeless and move them into housing. Two days later, the Anchorage Assembly voted to extend the civil emergency through August 6, and to provide $400,000 to help keep the main homeless shelter in Anchorage at capacity. Subsequently, state legislators have voted to restore some funding, but those efforts are again subject to a veto by the governor, who argues that the state of Alaska must live within its budget.

Homelessness is not a new problem in Anchorage. For years, its seemingly chronic status has drawn intense public scrutiny from residents frustrated by campers in city greenbelts, simmering property crime levels attributed to a criminal element among the homeless, and even fear of fire danger near subdivisions from poorly attended homeless camp fires.

Solving homelessness has proven a slow process. And yet, Lisa Aquino of Catholic Social Services reported to the assembly that about 900 individuals were placed in housing in the past year. Some of those facilities, like Safe Harbor and Clare House, will either close or have restricted hours if the budget cuts hold. The Anchorage Daily News reported how children will be affected, including 80 living with their families in Safe Harbor, and another 50 children, including 12 infants, staying at Clare House.

How do Anchorage leaders prepare for the potential doubling of the homeless population? What powers does the civil emergency allow the mayor? What will mitigations look like?

