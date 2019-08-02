Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

State and ferry workers union reach tentative agreement

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Negotiators for the state and the Inland Boatmen’s Union reached a tentative agreement late Thursday night, which could bring an end to Alaska’s ten-day-old ferry strike.

Rate increases coming for Pioneer Home residents

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Depending on the level of care, a resident could see their monthly rate more than double.

Newtok’s infrastructure erodes like the ground below it

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

The village of Newtok has been waiting over two decades to move to its new home in Mertarvik. As they’ve waited, their public health infrastructure has eroded like the ground beneath the village.

25-year-old Coast Guard man killed in fall near Buskin Beach

Maggie Wall, KMXT – Kodiak

A 25-year-old Coast Guard member was killed on Wednesday when he fell from a cliff overlooking the ocean near Buskin Beach, a popular hiking and fishing area near the Kodiak Airport.

State authorities release IDs of 3 found in glacier lake

Associated Press

Authorities have released the identities of three people found dead in the icy waters of a glacier-fed lake.

Interior farmers purchase North Pole slaughterhouse, with goal of boosting state’s meat processing industry

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Farm Bureau President Scott Mugrage says Interior Alaska has everything needed to provide meat for the state’s consumers, including farmers who grow feed and ranchers who buy it for their cattle. He says all that’s needed now is a meat-packing plant that can produce and deliver the product to customers all around the state. That’s why he and his backers are buying a slaughterhouse in North Pole.

As Bristol Bay celebrates larger than average catch, warmer waters could be affecting salmon

Sage Smiley, KDLG – Dillingham

Despite some of the hottest air and water temperatures on record, Bristol Bay has met this year’s sockeye escapement goals — and most districts had an above-forecast catch. But as the years trend warmer, what could happen to the salmon?

Nome Museum exhibit embraces Native food traditions, new and old

Katie Kazmierski, KNOM – Nome

A new multimedia exhibit at the Carrie M. Mclain Memorial Museum in Nome until October showcases traditional native foods and the ways they are prepared throughout the Bering Strait region.

Stranded by Alaska’s ferry strike, a Juneau pretzel baker is turning a profit in Haines

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

The original plan was to return to Juneau after the Southeast Alaska State Fair. But with no ferries running, the Peterson’s Pretzels truck is stuck in Haines. And business is booming.