The work of eradicating stereotypes

Tooey, Grandpa Nat and Molly from PBS’ Molly of Denali. (Photo courtesy PBS)

The path to equality requires accurate portrayals of people in media and pop culture. All cultures need a correct reflection of who they are in media. There has been progress, such as the new PBS kids program Molly of Denali, but a lot of work remains. We’ll discuss the good, the bad and the ‘still needs to be changed’ on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Aaron Leggett , Cultural anthropologist, Curator of Alaska History and Culture at Anchorage Museum, President and Chair of the Native Village of Eklutna

, Cultural anthropologist, Curator of Alaska History and Culture at Anchorage Museum, President and Chair of the Native Village of Eklutna Mark Trahant, Editor of Indian Country Today, former Univ. of Alaska Anchorage Atwood Chair of Journalism

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.