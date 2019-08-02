Why do immunizations matter?

Annabelle, 1, gets an immunization for pertussis at a community health center in Richmond, California. (Photo by Anne Brice/KCAW)

Childhood vaccinations have become a sensitive topic in the media. What are vaccines, and why are they important? On the next Line One, guest host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and a panel of experts discuss why immunizations matter.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:

  • Dr. Lily Lou, neonatologist, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska
  • Dr. Michelle Rothoff, family medicine physician with Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

