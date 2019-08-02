Why do immunizations matter?

Annabelle, 1, gets an immunization for pertussis at a community health center in Richmond, California. (Photo by Anne Brice/KCAW)

Childhood vaccinations have become a sensitive topic in the media. What are vaccines, and why are they important? On the next Line One, guest host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and a panel of experts discuss why immunizations matter.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Dr. Lily Lou , neonatologist, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska

, neonatologist, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska Dr. Michelle Rothoff, family medicine physician with Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center

LINKS:

Information about the Alaska Division of Public Health’s immunization program

The American Academy of Pediatrics provides general vaccine information

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has vaccine information statements for all current multi-, routine and non-routine vaccinations

