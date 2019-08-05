Kikkan Randall: An unexpected year

In April of 2018, Kikkan Randall sat down with Charles Wohlforth on Outdoor Explorer and reflected on the final race of her skiing career. As all of Alaska knows, that race resulted in the first gold medal by Americans in Nordic Skiing. She was happily looking forward to a new phase of life, moving with her family to Penticton, British Columbia, and advocating for opportunities for girls and women in sports at all levels. Within 6 weeks of that interview, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she began another journey of advocacy as a role model of physical activity during cancer treatment. Kikkan and I will chat about this life changing experience as well as how growing up in Anchorage influenced her development as an athlete and her next big athletic challenge.
GUESTS:
Segment 1: Kikkan Randall, Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor
LINKS:
- Charles Wohlforth’s interview, from April of 2018
- Kikkan’s website
- Fast and Female website
- Activ Against Cancer website
