Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Bill setting PFDs, reversing vetoes headed to Dunleavy on Wednesday, spokesperson says

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Today is the last day of the Alaska Legislature’s second special session this year. The Legislature’s leaders plan to send a bill to Governor Mike Dunleavy tomorrow that would set permanent fund dividends at $1,600 and reverse most of the vetoes Dunleavy issued over a month ago.

Bethel water testing shows lead and copper levels exceeding federal standards

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel residents are being advised to take precautions after elevated levels of lead and copper were found in the city’s drinking water.

Nome officials suspend search for missing 14-year-old Nome girl

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

The search for an allegedly abducted teenager has been suspended in Nome.

Man charged in Alaska cold case enters not guilty pleas

Associated Press

A Maine man has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and murder charges in the death of a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks 26 years ago.

2 men drown in canoeing accident on Kasilof River

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say two men drowned in a canoeing accident on a river on the Kenai Peninsula.

University of Alaska to survey staff, students, community members about how to move forward

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska administrators are working to get a cost savings plan ready by early next month.

Parents recount traumatic stories from WVHS football players

Robyne, KUAC — Fairbanks

Parents vented their frustrations to the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board last night in a special meeting. It was called to review the investigation into the near-drowning of three West Valley High School football players the Friday before last.

US troops work to build homes with residents of Newtok, nation’s first community to relocate due to climate change

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

The Alaska Native village of Newtok is the nation’s first community to relocate due to climate change. And the military is lending a hand.

Alaska senator says he’s sickened by weekend mass shootings

Associated Press

Alaska’s junior U.S. senator says he’ll look at gun legislation proposed after the mass weekend shootings through the eyes of Alaska residents and their unique use of firearms.

Court reinstates Sarah Palin suit against New York Times

Associated Press

An appeals court has revived a defamation lawsuit Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times.

Iron Dog race officials announce change in course

Associated Press

Billing itself as the world’s longest snowmobile race, the Iron Dog race plans to change its course.

Storms flood Kotlik, but other communities see little damage

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Weekend storms battered the coast of Western Alaska, and while that damaged some villages, others fared much better.

In Alaska and nationwide, business groups push for inclusive hiring

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Low unemployment rates are causing problems for employers — now some professional organizations are looking for ways to fill the gap.