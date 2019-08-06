Nome officials suspend search for missing 14-year-old Nome girl

The search for an allegedly abducted teenager has been suspended in Nome.

The Nome Police Department have suspended a search in the Nome area for a girl by the name of “Daisy Rock”.

On Sunday, the Nome police received a 9-1-1 call from a person identifying themselves as a fourteen year-old girl named Daisy Rock. An investigative effort between the Nome Police, Alaska State Troopers, and FBI determined that the reported abduction call did not originate from within the Nome area.

That’s according to a press release sent to local media Tuesday. In a direct e-mail to KNOM, Nome Police Chief Bob Estes confirmed the search ended late Monday evening. News of the search’s suspension was made public this afternoon.

The Coast Guard and Nome Search and Rescue joined local and state law enforcement agencies to search Nome and the outlying area for over 24 hours. Chief Estes shared his feelings with the community and searchers.

“We appreciate all of the efforts, and are thankful no one was injured in the process,” Estes said..

Alaska State Troopers (AST) are continuing to investigate the case.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nome police and Alaska State Troopers are actively searching for a 14-year-old female who may have been abducted. NPD received a 9-1-1 help call on Sunday evening from a girl identifying herself as “Daisy Rock.” She described her surroundings to police, which launched an extensive search around Nome and the surrounding area.

In an NPD press release, Chief Bob Estes says that Rock is with a male companion by the name of “Brice,” but they do not know his last name. Right now, authorities have no more information about the man.

According to NPD, Rock described herself as being five foot, four inches, having brown hair and wearing a purple sweater with pink leggings and sandals. Police are reviewing video recordings and other investigative contacts, but Estes says they have not been able to confirm the details provided by the caller, including a last possible known location. At this time, Nome Police are not providing additional information as to the nature of the call.

The Statewide Rescue Coordination Center has dispatched a Coast Guard aircraft to search by air, and the FBI is reportedly assisting, too. Nome Search and Rescue will continue to help law enforcement in the search for Daisy Rock and Brice.

Police say there may be a grandmother by the name of Helen Kakoona.

If anyone has information regarding their locations, families, or other identifying information, please call the Nome Police Department at 443-5262.