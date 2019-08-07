Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Under ‘Save Our State’ banner, more than 25 organizations implore Dunleavy: No more vetoes

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A coalition of more than 25 organizations gathered for a press conference Wednesday in Anchorage under the moniker, Save Our State. Their single message for Governor Mike Dunleavy: no more vetoes.

Ferry workers union explains why strike happened, and what workers gained from it

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

This summer, the Alaska Marine Highway System weathered its first strike in more than 40 years. The fleet remained tied to the dock for 11 days while the state and largest ferry union worked through a federal mediator to hammer out a contract.

New Izembek land swap? New lawsuit, too.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Wilderness Society and eight other environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit to block a road in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. For nearby King Cove, it’s the latest in a long series of legal and political hurdles, dating back decades.

Canadian authorities believe they’ve found bodies of 2 murder suspects

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Bodies believed to be those of two suspects in murders along the Alaska and Cassiar Highways in northern British Columbia last month, have been found in Manitoba, Canada.

Man finds loaded AR-15 rifle along Anchorage bike path

Associated Press

An Anchorage man walking his dog found a loaded semi-automatic rifle along a popular bike trail.

Anchorage police officer faces two counts of child sexual abuse

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

APD says it immediately investigated information into a case that led to a patrol officer’s arrest days later.

Hilcorp clears some regulatory hurdles to conduct a seismic survey in lower Cook Inlet

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Oil and gas development company Hilcorp is planning to survey an offshore lease site in lower Cook Inlet. This survey is looking for untapped oil and gas deposits it could develop near Anchor Point and Homer.

Napakiak loses access to a main road As riverbank erosion persists

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

This weekend’s storms tore more land away from Napakiak’s already heavily eroded riverbank. About 8 feet of bank fell into the Kuskokwim River, adding to the more than 100 feet of shoreline that has already been lost this year.

Citizen scientists sought for beluga monitoring effort

Associated Press

A wildlife monitoring group is seeking citizen scientists to help track beluga whales off the Alaska coast.

Erosion continues to eat away at Talkeetna riverfront

Jenny Starrs, KTNA – Talkeetna

At the end of Main Street in downtown Talkeetna, the Big Susitna River rushes by after merging with the Talkeetna River. It’s taking large swaths of riverbank along with it, threatening the existence of the Talkeetna River Trail and increasing the flood risk downtown.

Honored nationally, a Juneau scientist helps Alaska fisheries managers see the bigger picture

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Elizabeth Siddon is the only Alaskan this year to receive the highest honor from the U.S. government for early career scientists. Her work helps Alaska’s fisheries managers see the bigger picture.