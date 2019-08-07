Growing Peonies in the Alaska Bush | INDIE ALASKA

26 years ago, Paula and Mike packed up and moved their family out to the Alaska Bush. Their homestead has now blossomed into a thriving Peony Farm. Commonly known as the wedding flower, peonies are a beloved symbol of summer for many Alaskans. While growing flowers off-the-grid presents unique challenges, Mike and Paula can’t imagine a life anywhere else. INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

Video and Story by Hannah Lies

Music by FirstCom Music