Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Dunleavy decision on PFD could affect timing of dividend payment

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

If Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes the $1,600 PFD the Legislature passed, Alaskans could receive dividends later than normal this year.

Anchorage senator Chris Birch dies of heart attack

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Senate Majority Communications Director Daniel McDonald says Birch suffered a heart attack. He says Birch died Wednesday.

5 recent missile-launch alerts direct Fort Greely residents, workers to take shelter

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fort Greely has declared five so-called “shelter in place” alerts over the past two weeks, apparently in response to recent North Korean missile test launches.

Russian nuclear power plant afloat in Arctic causes anxiety across Bering Strait

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Russia has produced the world’s first floating nuclear power plant. A barge mounted with nuclear reactors is expected to begin traversing the Arctic this month, bound for the Chukotka Peninsula. Across the Bering Strait, Alaskans are worried about radiation, though one Arctic security expert also sees room for optimism.

Grant program offers down payment assistance for Alaska homebuyers

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The NeighborhoodLIFT program offers down payment assistance of up to $12,500 for approximately 250 eligible Alaskans.

Students in Mertarvik will go to school in evacuation center

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

This school year, some students in Newtok will leave behind most of their friends. In October, 21 families from Newtok will relocate to their new village, Mertarvik, and kids in those families will have to transfer schools.

From gondolas to ropes courses, Eaglecrest eyes expanding summer attractions

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

In June, Eaglecrest Ski Area unveiled a plan to expand summer operations and turn the beloved local ski mountain into a self-sustaining, year-round recreation destination.