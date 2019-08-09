Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Capital budget vetoes to hit homelessness, addiction treatment

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The capital budget signed into law yesterday by Governor Mike Dunleavy puts more than a hundred million dollars to work around the state, and brings nearly a billion dollars in federal money for infrastructure and transportation. But it came with a caveat: $34,732,800 worth of line item vetoes.

Human Rights Commission quietly fires director

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska State Commission for Human Rights has confirmed firing its executive director in July, after she had been on the job for less than a month, but the commission continues to say little about it.

Circuit Court justices hears Fairbanks Four appeal

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A panel of three 9th Circuit Court justices heard arguments Friday morning in Fairbanks in the appeal of a federal civil rights suit filed against the city of Fairbanks.

Law governing adoptions of Native children upheld

Associated Press

A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of a 1978 law giving preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving American Indian children.

Indiana man enters not guilty pleas in Alaska murder plot

Associated Press

A 21-year-old Indiana man charged with masterminding the death of a developmentally disabled Anchorage woman has pleaded not guilty to five murder counts.

Native corporation CIRI joins voices for Dunleavy recall

Tripp Crouse, KNBA – Anchorage

The board of directors of Cook Inlet Region Incorporated, or CIRI, announced Thursday that they would support the effort to recall Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Quinhagak opposes Donlin Gold Mine

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

There haven’t been any public protests against the proposed Donlin Gold mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta since last summer. But one tribe broke the silence with a resolution opposing the mine this month.

Why has Bethel been so wet? It’s been swimming in an atmospheric river

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

It’s called an “atmospheric river,” which is what it sounds like: a channel of very moist air coursing across the globe. And it’s what’s been drenching the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but a dry patch is now in sight.

Road to Denali National Park re-opens

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The road into Denali National Park re-opened this morning after being closed at mile 30 yesterday following heavy rains that saturated soils resulting in minor mudslides and rock fall.

Drought increases in SE Alaska while July temps break records

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Southeast Alaska has suffered from a drought and warmer than normal temperatures for about two years now. The month of July broke more records in the region.

Summer heat accelerates Alaska peony harvest

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On another year, Christy might just now be finishing up the harvest. But today, the only flowers left from this season are stored in a walk-in cooler.