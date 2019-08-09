Arctic dinosaurs and ancient ecosystems

Hadrosaur interpretation in Aniakchak. (Illustration by Karen Carr)

Dr Anthony Fiorillo has spent more than two decades searching remote areas in Alaska for evidence of dinosaurs that once roamed the state. He discovered a new species of tyrannosaur here. He has also described recent findings in a remote Alaska park as ‘hitting the jackpot’. Find out more about his work and what ancient ecosystems can teach us about our future on the next Talk of Alaska.

