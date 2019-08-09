August 9th, 2019

This week on State of art we’re talking Stories at the Cemetery and hearing from an Alaska musician who sang on the theme song for the new PBS Kids show Molly of Denali.

Stories at the (Anchorage Memorial) Cemetery. Photo courtesy Audrey Weltman Kelly.

Stories at the Cemetery, which takes place at Anchorage Memorial Park, is having its final event of the year. The storytelling event, that gives interactive tours with stops at graves and has actors portraying the deceased, is organized by Audrey Weltman Kelly and Bruce Kelly. They stopped by the Alaska Public Media world headquarters and spoke with Ammon Swenson about Stories at the Cemetery. They’ve been involved since the early 2000s.

Phillip Blanchett of the Native music group Pamyua was one of the singer’s of Molly of Denali’s theme song. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media -Anchorage)

The new PBS Kids show Molly of Denali is the first nationally broadcast TV show with an Alaska Native lead character. The groundbreaking TV show follows the life of 10-year-old Athabascan Molly Mabray and the fictional Interior village of Qyah. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early spoke with Philip Blanchett of the Native music group Pamyua about what it was like to help with the show’s theme song.

Extended interview with Phillip Blanchett:

