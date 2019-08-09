Listener questions, comments and stories about mental health

(Photo by Wokandapix at Pixabay via WikiCommons)

Are you or a loved one struggling with a mental health problem? Whatever you are dealing with, you are not alone. On the next Line One co-host and licensed clinical social worker Prentiss Pemberton devotes the hour to listener questions and comments about anything related to mental, behavioral, or emotional health and wellness.

Part of the mission of Line One is to reduce the shame and stigma of mental health through open conversations. Listeners are encourage to call in and share any wisdom learned through lived experience.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

LINKS:

What is mental health? The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services explains the basics

The National Institute of Mental Health covers a wide array of mental health topics on their website

Mental health treatment and addiction treatment often compliment each other. MentalHelp.net provides resources for both

The New York Times details the Americanization of Mental Illness

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: