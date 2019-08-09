Listener questions, comments and stories about mental health

Prentiss Pemberton
(Photo by Wokandapix at Pixabay via WikiCommons)

Are you or a loved one struggling with a mental health problem? Whatever you are dealing with, you are not alone. On the next Line One co-host and licensed clinical social worker Prentiss Pemberton devotes the hour to listener questions and comments about anything related to mental, behavioral, or emotional health and wellness.

Part of the mission of Line One is to reduce the shame and stigma of mental health through open conversations. Listeners are encourage to call in and share any wisdom learned through lived experience.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

