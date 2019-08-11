Revisiting disc golf

Ciara Johnson tees off on hole 8 of the Jack Gist disc golf course in Homer, 9/22/13. Photo courtesy of Scott Johnson.
The thrown disc, otherwise known as a frisbee, transferred a generation ago from a beach toy to a serious piece of sporting equipment, both in ultimate frisbee leagues and in disc golf. Even if you haven’t played, you’ve noticed disc golf players, usually young adults, walking through the forest from hole to hole. On this edition of Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn how the sport has grown in Anchorage to be a major feature of our wooded parks. (This episode of Outdoor Explorer is an encore presentation. The original first aired in September of 2013.)
Kurtis Schoenberg, Alaska Disc Golf Association Tim Kosednar, Anchorage disc golfer
