Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Dunleavy cites public response in veto reversals
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Governor Mike Dunleavy has not wavered from many of his positions since taking office. But that changed this week. Dunleavy reacted to a public backlash to his budget vetoes by agreeing to reverse significant cuts, to senior benefits, pre-kindergarten and the University of Alaska.
Murkowski says federal decision on Tongass and Roadless Rule coming soon
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
A decision by the Trump administration over exempting the Tongass National Forest from the Roadless Rule is expected soon.
Skiff capsizes from ferry Columbia’s wake in Wrangell Narrows
Ari Snider, KFSK – Petersburg
A wake from the Alaska state ferry Columbia caused a small skiff to capsize in the Wrangell Narrows near Petersburg.
Army, contractor begin planning to dismantle deactivated Fort Greely nuclear power plant
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Army Corps of Engineers is moving ahead on a project to decommission the mothballed nuclear-power plant at Fort Greely. A team from the agency has just wrapped-up a three-week visit to the fort and awarded a contract to develop plans on how it’ll dismantle the Cold War-era relic over the next 10 years.
Dunleavy vetoes funds for Cold Climate Housing Research Center
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The center used its $1 million in annual state funding to manage another $4 million in grants toward developing and testing energy efficient buildings for use all over Alaska.
Curyung Tribe to leave BBAHC
Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham
The tribe said it decided to withdraw, in part, due to issues with patient care and the health corporation’s insufficient response to their concerns. The earliest effective date for the withdrawal is May 2020.
New report shows bear attacks are on the rise
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Over the long term, bear attacks in Alaska are on the rise, as the places humans live, work and play increasingly overlap with bear country. But bear attacks remain uncommon compared to other causes of death or hospitalization.
Two decades later, Alaska’s H3 says music is sanctuary
Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Anchorage-based H3’s been bringing a Hawaiian reggae vibe to live music in Southcentral Alaska for nearly two decades.