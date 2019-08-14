Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy cites public response in veto reversals

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Mike Dunleavy has not wavered from many of his positions since taking office. But that changed this week. Dunleavy reacted to a public backlash to his budget vetoes by agreeing to reverse significant cuts, to senior benefits, pre-kindergarten and the University of Alaska.

Murkowski says federal decision on Tongass and Roadless Rule coming soon

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A decision by the Trump administration over exempting the Tongass National Forest from the Roadless Rule is expected soon.

Skiff capsizes from ferry Columbia’s wake in Wrangell Narrows

Ari Snider, KFSK – Petersburg

A wake from the Alaska state ferry Columbia caused a small skiff to capsize in the Wrangell Narrows near Petersburg.

Army, contractor begin planning to dismantle deactivated Fort Greely nuclear power plant

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Army Corps of Engineers is moving ahead on a project to decommission the mothballed nuclear-power plant at Fort Greely. A team from the agency has just wrapped-up a three-week visit to the fort and awarded a contract to develop plans on how it’ll dismantle the Cold War-era relic over the next 10 years.

Dunleavy vetoes funds for Cold Climate Housing Research Center

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The center used its $1 million in annual state funding to manage another $4 million in grants toward developing and testing energy efficient buildings for use all over Alaska.

Curyung Tribe to leave BBAHC

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The tribe said it decided to withdraw, in part, due to issues with patient care and the health corporation’s insufficient response to their concerns. The earliest effective date for the withdrawal is May 2020.

New report shows bear attacks are on the rise

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Over the long term, bear attacks in Alaska are on the rise, as the places humans live, work and play increasingly overlap with bear country. But bear attacks remain uncommon compared to other causes of death or hospitalization.

Two decades later, Alaska’s H3 says music is sanctuary

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage-based H3’s been bringing a Hawaiian reggae vibe to live music in Southcentral Alaska for nearly two decades.