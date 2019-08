Lorri Wright has been weaving for years and first learned the craft at the Anchorage Weavers and Spinners Guild. At first, she started weaving to save money on cloth for sewing, but now the hobby has turned into a therapeutic activity to calm her moments of anxiety.



To learn more about the Anchorage Weavers and Spinners Guild visit their website.

To learn more about the Historic Recrudescence Guild visit their website.

Video and Story by Shiri Segal

Music by FirstCom Music