Traveling Music 8-18-19

Traveling Music
Date: 8-18-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
You Can Do This Hard Thing
Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer
The Beautiful Not Yet
www.carrienewcomer.com
4:08
Long Gone
Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrisey
Bill Morrissey: The Essential Collection
Rounder
3:41
You and I
The Duhks / Paul Brady
The Duhks
Sugar Hill
3:50
Never Gonna Stop This Train
James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan
Recent Future
Festival Distribution
3:46
Sailing to Philadelphia
Mark Knopfler and James Taylor / Mark Knopfler
Sailing to Philadelphia
Warner Brothers
5:29
The Lost Word – instrumental
Scott Nygaard / Scott Nygaard
Dreamer’s Waltz
Rounder
4:07
Long Journey
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Song Up In Her Head
Sugar Hill
5:16
Small Town on the River
Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrisey
Bill Morrissey: The Essential Collection
Rounder
3:57
Lean In to the Light
Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer
The Beautiful Not Yet
www.carrienewcomer.com
3:53
Dance As You Go
James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan
Recent Future
Festival Distribution
3:12
Love is the Seventh Wave
The Duhks / Sting
The Duhks
Sugar Hill
3:25
Early Morning Light
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
Cold Missouri Waters
James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan
History: The First 25 Years
BorealisRecords.com
4:59
Evening Shade – instrumental
Scott Nygaard / Traditional
Dreamer’s Waltz
Rounder
2:07