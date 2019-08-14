Traveling Music 8-18-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 8-18-19

Shonti Elder

Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

You Can Do This Hard Thing

Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer

The Beautiful Not Yet

www.carrienewcomer.com

4:08

Long Gone

Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrisey

Bill Morrissey: The Essential Collection

Rounder

3:41

You and I

The Duhks / Paul Brady

The Duhks

Sugar Hill

3:50

Never Gonna Stop This Train

James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan

Recent Future

Festival Distribution

3:46

Sailing to Philadelphia

Mark Knopfler and James Taylor / Mark Knopfler

Sailing to Philadelphia

Warner Brothers

5:29

The Lost Word – instrumental

Scott Nygaard / Scott Nygaard

Dreamer’s Waltz

Rounder

4:07

Long Journey

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Song Up In Her Head

Sugar Hill

5:16

Small Town on the River

Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrisey

Bill Morrissey: The Essential Collection

Rounder

3:57

Lean In to the Light

Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer

The Beautiful Not Yet

www.carrienewcomer.com

3:53

Dance As You Go

James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan

Recent Future

Festival Distribution

3:12

Love is the Seventh Wave

The Duhks / Sting

The Duhks

Sugar Hill

3:25

Early Morning Light

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

Cold Missouri Waters

James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan

History: The First 25 Years

BorealisRecords.com

4:59

Evening Shade – instrumental

Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Dreamer’s Waltz

Rounder

2:07