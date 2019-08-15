Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy points to university budget cut agreement as a model for other services

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Mike Dunleavy says his agreement with University of Alaska leaders to reduce the university budget can be a model for funding other agencies and nonprofits. Nonprofit leaders say they’re open to working with the governor. But it’s unclear how the approach will work in practice.

State funding for early education restored, but services this year could still be affected

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

“Plans have been put in place that it’s hard to walk back from, because this was such a disruption,” said Tlingit and Haida Head Start director Amber Frommherz.

Homeless shelters and services to see reduced funding

June Leffler and Renee Gross, KSTK – Wrangell & KBBI – Homer

Alaska organizations that keep people from living on the streets have been without partial funding since July. With a state capital budget passed, the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation said it will dole out checks to charities that have been trying to keep Alaskans off the streets. But those checks will only go so far.

Flood warning issued for several Interior rivers

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Flood warnings, watches and advisories have been issued for several central and eastern Interior rivers, as another round of heavy rain is forecast across the region.

Sitka Assembly takes no action on police investigation

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Despite three pending harassment lawsuits, the Sitka Assembly continues to hold off on hiring an outside consultant to investigate the Sitka Police Department.

Chinook runs in Southeast are looking very profitable

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Southeast Alaska’s troll fleet has wrapped up what’s likely to be the end of its most lucrative fishery.

Ask A Climatologist: Summer 2019 was rife with records being broken

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Climate records have continued to topple in the summer of 2019, whether it’s the hottest month ever observed in Anchorage, or the hottest for all of Alaska – or the record and near-record rainfall for some parts of the state.

Petersburg climbers successfully summit Devils Thumb

Ari Snider, KFSK- Petersburg

Patrick Fowler, of Petersburg, and Alex Jahn, of Bellingham, can now add their names to a short list of people to reach the top of the iconic Southeast Alaska mountain.