Alaska’s summer heatwave

From the 90 degree July 4th in Anchorage to low sea ice in the Chukchi sea to drought in Southeast- this summer has been one for the record books. How has that heat affected marine mammal, fish and seabird populations? And what does the hot weather mean for the state as Alaskans adapt to the reality of climate change? We’ll discuss the summer heat wave on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Annie Feidt
GUESTS:
- Cheryl Rosa, Deputy Director of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission
- Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, International Arctic Research Center
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug.20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.