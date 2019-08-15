Alaska’s summer heatwave

Some kids try to beat the heat by selling cold drinks and lounging in a pool on the side walk in downtown Petersburg, Aug. 7. (Photo courtesy of Bennett Mcgrath)

From the 90 degree July 4th in Anchorage to low sea ice in the Chukchi sea to drought in Southeast- this summer has been one for the record books. How has that heat affected marine mammal, fish and seabird populations? And what does the hot weather mean for the state as Alaskans adapt to the reality of climate change? We’ll discuss the summer heat wave on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Cheryl Rosa , Deputy Director of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission

, Deputy Director of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, International Arctic Research Center

