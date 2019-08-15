Governor axes state funding for Cold Climate Housing Research Center

The Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks (Photo courtesy of Cold Climate Housing Research Center)

The Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks lost all state funding after Governor Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes of the capital budget, which he signed Aug. 8.

The center used its $1 million in annual state funding to manage another $4 million in grants toward developing and testing energy efficient buildings for use all over Alaska. It’s unclear how the center can continue to operate without state funds, but its staff of 18 continue to look for ways to do their work.

Cold Climate Housing Research Center Director Jack Hebert talked about the center and its funding woes with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.