Murkowski now supports a ‘complete exemption’ for Tongass from Roadless Rule

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska - Juneau
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, answers questions in a studio at KTOO on August 13, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

A decision by the Trump administration over exempting the Tongass National Forest from the Roadless Rule is expected soon. That’s according to Sen. Lisa Murkowski who in an interview with CoastAlaska has hardened her stance on the hot-button issue.

