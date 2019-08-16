Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Group seeking Dunleavy recall isn’t stopping at minimum as it continues to gather signatures

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A Recall Dunleavy organizer says the campaign isn’t slowing down after the veto reversals.

Dunleavy says he won’t veto $800K for OWL and homework help programs

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has delayed signing the operating budget until next week. His signature is expected to accompany a number of line-item vetoes for programs whose funding has since been restored by the legislature.

Tali Birch Kindred, daughter of deceased state Sen. Birch, takes step toward trying to fill his seat

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The daughter of recently-deceased state senator Chris Birch, Tali Birch Kindred, is seeking to replace him, according to documents she filed with state regulators Friday.

Heavy rainfall continues in Fairbanks area

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Moose Creek Dam is poised to operate as heavy rainfall continues in the Fairbanks area. Built by the Army Corps of Engineers following a devastating 1967 flood, the dam can divert high water on the Chena River around the urbanized areas of Fairbanks and North Pole, and channel it to a massive impoundment area, that extends all the way to the Tanana River.

Haines water department works to keep water flowing from Lily Lake amid drought

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Dry weather and low snowpack have reduced the amount of water in Lily Lake to historically low levels this summer. The lake is one of the main drinking water sources for Haines.

Plans for moving Napakiak school fuel tanks to develop at pace of erosion

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

There is a dire situation developing on the lower Kuskokwim River. The river is approaching the Napakiak school fuel tanks, and inside those tanks sit 34,000 gallons of diesel.

Michael Krauss, Alaska linguistics expert, dead at 84

Associated Press

A linguist renowned for his work with Alaska Native languages has died.

Sanitation is focus as Indian Health Service head tours Wales, Shishmaref

JoJo Phillips, KNOM – Nome

Last week, the Acting Director of the Indian Health Service (IHS) met with community leaders in Wales and Shishmaref to see firsthand the sanitation challenges Alaska Native villages face.

Fort Wainwright begins process of replacing old, increasingly inefficient power plant

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fort Wainwright officials say the 65-year-old power plant that provides both heat and electricity for the post is slowly degrading and needs to be replaced. So they’re asking for public comments on a proposal that offers four alternative solutions.